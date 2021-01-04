Metro Briefs

UNI graduates stay local

CEDAR FALLS — Two University of Northern Iowa graduates have decided to launch their careers in the Cedar Valley.

Dr. Speed is Upper Cervical Health Center’s newest doctor. He earned a degree in movement at UNI before attending chiropractic college.

Alivia Woltman also joined Upper Cervical Health Center. She graduated from UNI with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a certificate in industrial and organizational psychology.

Little Brown Church merges

NASHUA — Nashua Community Church (formerly First Congregational Church) is merging with the Little Brown Church. Both congregations have agreed to the merger and believe that combining their resources is an important development in their desire to serve Nashua and the surrounding community.

Nashua Community Church’s building at the intersection of Woodbridge and Greeley Street will be renamed Compass Outreach Center and plans for its use are currently being developed. Youth & Children’s ministry would continue to meet on Wednesday evenings.

Worship services through January 2021 will take place at the outreach center while the sanctuary of the Little Brown Church is being refurbished. Once the renovation is completed the congregation will meet at the Little Brown Church on Sunday mornings.

