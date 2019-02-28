Tree sale ends Friday
WAVERLY — The Waverly-Shell Rock Science Club tree sale ends Friday.
The tree sale features 13 varieties of trees, including autumn golf gingko, river birch, planetree, white spruce, white oak, eastern red cedar, Canadian hemlock, techni arborvitae, ivory silk lilac, Allegheny serviceberry, zestar apple, prairie fire crabapple and paperbark maple. Prices range from $25-$40 per tree.
Send orders, with checks made out to Trees Forever, to WSR High School, 1405 Fourth Ave. SW, Waverly. Questions can be sent to renee.borglum@wsr.k12.ia.us. Order forms are also available at https://www.wsr.k12.ia.us/high-school under Community Flyers or at http://www.waverlyia.com/leisure-services/facilities/parks/default.aspx under Trees Forever.
For more information, call Renee Borglum at 352-2087 or Waverly Leisure Services at 352-6263.
Home buyers seminar set
CEDAR FALLS — A free home buyers seminar will begin at 7 p.m. March 25 at Trinity Bible Church, 125 Orchard Drive.
Guest speaker Kyle Langenberg from the University of Iowa Community Credit Union will talk about credit scores, the pre-approval process and new mortgage loan options.
RSVP is required to Sue Willett at suewilletthomes@gmail.com or 830-2486.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.