Metro Briefs

Leadership event online Friday
CEDAR FALLS — Live2Lead is a leadership and personal growth event broadcasting live from Atlanta, Ga., developed by John Maxwell. It will be held Friday from 8 to 3:30 p.m.
Register online at https://bit.ly/live2leadcedarvalleyoct9. Speakers will be John Maxwell, Kay Cole, Steve Harvey, Alan Mulally, and Craig Groeschel.
Hartman Reserve hosts speakers
CEDAR FALLS — Hartman Reserve will host its second Sunday speaker series on Sunday.
Dr. Lynn Brant, a University of Northern Iowa emeritus professor of geology, will be the featured speaker. She will discuss diatoms, very small single-cell algae commonly used in studies of water quality and in applications such as production of biofuels.
A link to the recording will be shared at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, on the www.HartmanReserve.org website and the Hartman Reserve Nature Center Facebook page. There is no cost to view this program.
Sheriff’s Office hosts fundraiser
WATERLOO — Sheriff Tony Thompson announced a simple uniform change for deputies and officers for the month of October.
Employees will be sporting pink shoulder patches, embroidered by Code 4 products, as a breast cancer fundraiser for the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Greater Iowa.
The patches are being sold at the Sheriff’s Office, 225 E. Sixth St., to the public for $10 per patch with two designs to choose from.
CF public safety hosts fundraiser
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department has joined the “Pink Patch Project” to support breast cancer awareness.
The patches are a bright pink version of the police and fire uniform patches. Members of the public safety team can choose to wear these patches on their regular uniform through the end of October.
To help raise funds for those affected by breast cancer, they will also be sold to the community for $10 each. They can be purchased at the Cedar Falls Safety building, 4600 S. Main. St., or Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St.
Manufacturing month honored
WATERLOO — Buchanan County Economic Development Commission will help celebrate manufacturing month.
Manufacturing tours and webinars will be shared online as well as links to Hawkeye Community College and Grow Cedar Valley’s free 10th annual Cedar Valley Manufacturing Conference. All events can be accessed at www.growbuchanan.com.
Tours will be Oct. 14 and 28. Webinars will be Oct. 8 and 22. The manufacturing conference will be Oct. 7. Sign up at www.growbuchanan.com under the bulletin board. For more information, call 334-7497.
School district hosts career fair
WATERLOO — Registration is open for the 2020 Waterloo Schools virtual sub custodians and paraprofessionals career fair on Oct. 13.
District and community introductions begin at 1 p.m. for those looking to learn more about Why Waterloo. Interviews with building and/or HR will begin at 1:30 p.m. and are approximately 20 minutes in length. A separate zoom link will be sent to interview with buildings.
For more information, email briscoej@waterlooschools.org.
