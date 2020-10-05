Metro Briefs

Sheriff’s Office hosts fundraiser

WATERLOO — Sheriff Tony Thompson announced a simple uniform change for deputies and officers for the month of October.

Employees will be sporting pink shoulder patches, embroidered by Code 4 products, as a breast cancer fundraiser for the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Greater Iowa.

The patches are being sold at the Sheriff’s Office, 225 E. Sixth St., to the public for $10 per patch with two designs to choose from.

CF public safety hosts fundraiser

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department has joined the “Pink Patch Project” to support breast cancer awareness.

The patches are a bright pink version of the police and fire uniform patches. Members of the public safety team can choose to wear these patches on their regular uniform through the end of October.

To help raise funds for those affected by breast cancer, they will also be sold to the community for $10 each. They can be purchased at the Cedar Falls Safety building, 4600 S. Main. St., or Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Manufacturing month honored