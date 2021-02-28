Metro Briefs

Lenten services at

Immanuel Lutheran

CEDAR FALLS -- Immanuel Lutheran Church, 4820 Oster Parkway, will hold midweek Lenten worship services at noon and at 6 p.m. Wednesday. If you are unable to attend, you can watch the services later at: www.ilcv.org. Masks are required for in-person worship and social distancing guidelines are practiced.

Union High plans

spring musical

LA PORTE CITY - The Union High School music department will be presenting a spring musical, "Into The Woods," at 7 p.m. March 12 and 13 at Union High School.

This family-friendly show brings the Brothers Grimm to the stage with a fairytale about wishes, family, and how the choices we make affect our lives. This is a 2 1/2 hours show, and masks will be required. Seating will not be restricted in terms of distance.

Ticket sales are available online at: https://unionhighschool.ludus.com​. All seats are $5.

Environmentalist

speaks at UNI event