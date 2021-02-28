Metro Briefs

Lenten services at
Immanuel Lutheran
CEDAR FALLS -- Immanuel Lutheran Church, 4820 Oster Parkway, will hold midweek Lenten worship services at noon and at 6 p.m. Wednesday. If you are unable to attend, you can watch the services later at: www.ilcv.org. Masks are required for in-person worship and social distancing guidelines are practiced.
Union High plans
spring musical
LA PORTE CITY - The Union High School music department will be presenting a spring musical, "Into The Woods," at 7 p.m. March 12 and 13 at Union High School.
This family-friendly show brings the Brothers Grimm to the stage with a fairytale about wishes, family, and how the choices we make affect our lives. This is a 2 1/2 hours show, and masks will be required. Seating will not be restricted in terms of distance.
Ticket sales are available online at: https://unionhighschool.ludus.com. All seats are $5.
Environmentalist
speaks at UNI event
CEDAR FALLS -- Robert Bullard, known as the “father of environmental justice,” will deliver a virtual presentation on the intersections of climate change and environmental justice at 7 p.m. Monday. Part of the Aldo Leopold Distinguished Lecture Series, the event is free and open to all audiences.
The presentation will be hosted via Zoom and followed by a Q&A session. Bullard's presentation, titled “The Quest for Environmental and Climate Justice,” will focus on the U.S. and the need for empowering vulnerable populations, identifying environmental justice and climate change “hot-spots” and designing fair and effective adaptation, mitigation, emergency management and resilience and disaster recovery strategies.
No school Friday in Waterloo
WATERLOO -- There will be no school in Waterloo on Friday due to districtwide professional development meetings.
Get tickets for
West girls' game
WATERLOO -- The procedure to buy a ticket for the West High School girls' basketball game at the state 5A tournament at 3 p.m. Monday is as follows:
General fans can purchase tickets at: http://www.iowaeventscenter.com. Fans should purchase tickets in the following sections: 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 124. Masks are required at all times in Wells Fargo Arena.
Seats will be sold in reserved pods ranging for 2-6 seats. Pods cannot be split up and all seats in a pod must be purchased. Tickets are are valid for the game purchased only.
A limited number of student section tickets will be available. Student tickets will be sold in pods of four or six. Once all of the student section tickets have been sold, students may still purchase tickets in the same method as the general public.
Volunteers needed
for local causes
CEDAR VALLEY -- There is a wide variety of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley. Call or visit the Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley at 272-2087, information@vccv.org, or www.vccv.org for a complete listing.