Metro Briefs

Janesville lists top seniors
JANESVILLE — The Janesville Consolidated School District has announced its top graduating seniors of 2021: Brady Beener, Mackenzie Bengen, Justin Berry, Jake Browich, Ema Burch, Logan Buseman, Daniel Butler, Karis Cameron, Austin Campanella, Chloe Carlson, Joey Carlson, Zander Cuypers, Jordan Danielson, Paige Feldmann, Jaclynn Fencl, Marra Fitzgerald, Kallie Frush, Gabriella Gergen, Christian Heiser, Naomi Hovenga, Haley Jensenius, Chloe Kiene, Justin Koob, Kyler Krieger, Carson Pariseau, Isabella Reints, John Seedorff.
Applications sought for art scholarship
WATERLOO — If you plan to pursue a degree in visual arts, apply for the Raymond T. Forsberg and Marilyn S. Hurley Memorial Scholarship, brought to you by the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Applicants for the $1,000 scholarship must be a graduating senior attending a high school within a 35 mile radius. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 16. Due to COVID-19, all items will must be submitted digitally to angi.reid!waterloo-ia.org.
Taste of Loo extends format
WATERLOO—For more than 20 years, Taste of Loo has allowed participants to celebrate the diverse dining in downtown Waterloo in one evening. This year, you have an entire month to visit participating locations and try their featured dish. Visit the 12 participating restaurants any time during the month of February to enjoy exclusive specials, new food dishes, and prizes.
Taste of Loo has been planned to accommodate everyone’s safety. All featured menu items can be ordered to go for those who are not comfortable dining in.
Download the free digital pass to find out where to purchase the specialty dishes and get a $5 digital raffle tickets for a weekly drawing and chance to win gift cards, t-shirts, and more. Enter as often as you’d like. More information about Taste of Loo is available at the Main Street Waterloo website www.MainStreetWaterloo.org/tasteofloo-more-info.
Ag classes offered at Independence
INDEPENDENCE — The spring continuing instruction courses at the Buchanan County Extension and Outreach Office will begin Feb. 10 with a 9 a.m. showing of the commercial ag weed, insect and plant disease management instruction. For those registered by Feb. 3, the cost is $35. After Feb. 3, the cost is $45. To register call the extension office at (3190 334-7161.
Wartburg presents British ensemble
WAVERLY — VOCES8, a British vocal ensemble, will offer a live digital concert during the annual Wartburg College Meistersinger Honor Choir Festival on Saturday.
The concert, which will be available online and is open to the public, will begin at 2:30 p.m. at https://livestream.com/wartburgknightvision/voces8.
VOCES8 performs an extensive repertoire in a cappella concerts and in collaboration with leading orchestras, conductors and soloists. The ensemble, which formed 15 years ago, is passionate about music education and is the flagship ensemble of the VOCES8 Foundation, which reaches up to 40,000 people each year through workshops and master classes.