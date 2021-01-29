Metro Briefs

Taste of Loo has been planned to accommodate everyone’s safety. All featured menu items can be ordered to go for those who are not comfortable dining in.

Download the free digital pass to find out where to purchase the specialty dishes and get a $5 digital raffle tickets for a weekly drawing and chance to win gift cards, t-shirts, and more. Enter as often as you’d like. More information about Taste of Loo is available at the Main Street Waterloo website www.MainStreetWaterloo.org/tasteofloo-more-info.

Ag classes offered at Independence

INDEPENDENCE — The spring continuing instruction courses at the Buchanan County Extension and Outreach Office will begin Feb. 10 with a 9 a.m. showing of the commercial ag weed, insect and plant disease management instruction. For those registered by Feb. 3, the cost is $35. After Feb. 3, the cost is $45. To register call the extension office at (3190 334-7161.

Wartburg presents British ensemble

WAVERLY — VOCES8, a British vocal ensemble, will offer a live digital concert during the annual Wartburg College Meistersinger Honor Choir Festival on Saturday.