Metro Briefs

Legion post holds dinners

WATERLOO -- The American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St., will offer dinners this week. Monday: tacos, taco salad, tenderloins, and burgers from 12-6: 0 p.m. Wednesday: Irish music and food. Friday: fish Fry 4-7:30 p.m. For more information, call: 234-8511.

Wartburg student, professor honored

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College senior Silvia Oakland was named the Pat Pisarik Journalist of the Year by the Iowa Collegiate Media Association at the organization’s annual awards ceremony.

The editor-in-chief of The Trumpet, the college’s student-run newspaper, is pursuing a degree in journalism and communication with emphases in public relations, digital cinema and multimedia journalism. She also is active with the college’s student-run livestream network, Knight Vision.

Pamela Ohrt, Wartburg College associate professor of journalism and communication, was recognized by the Iowa College Media Association with its prestigious John Eighmey Service Award at the organization’s annual awards ceremony.