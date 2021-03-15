Metro Briefs

Legion post holds dinners
WATERLOO -- The American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St., will offer dinners this week. Monday: tacos, taco salad, tenderloins, and burgers from 12-6: 0 p.m. Wednesday: Irish music and food. Friday: fish Fry 4-7:30 p.m. For more information, call: 234-8511.
Wartburg student, professor honored
WAVERLY -- Wartburg College senior Silvia Oakland was named the Pat Pisarik Journalist of the Year by the Iowa Collegiate Media Association at the organization’s annual awards ceremony.
The editor-in-chief of The Trumpet, the college’s student-run newspaper, is pursuing a degree in journalism and communication with emphases in public relations, digital cinema and multimedia journalism. She also is active with the college’s student-run livestream network, Knight Vision.
Pamela Ohrt, Wartburg College associate professor of journalism and communication, was recognized by the Iowa College Media Association with its prestigious John Eighmey Service Award at the organization’s annual awards ceremony.
The award is presented annually to recognize an individual whose efforts have been instrumental in advancing the quality of media education in Iowa. Since 2020, Ohrt has served as the college’s R.J. McElroy Chair in Communication. She is the faculty adviser for the student-run campus radio station and co-coordinator of the IS 101 program, a term-long course and first-year orientation requirement focused on interdisciplinary and liberal arts studies.
Agencies can get emergency funds
WATERLOO -- Agencies providing emergency food and shelter programs in Black Hawk County can apply for federal funds to assist their efforts.
The county has been awarded $53,632 through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
A local board will determine on April 7 how to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in the area.
Agencies interested in applying for EFSP funds should contact Sheri Alldredge, Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, at 235-0311 for an application. Applications must be received by March 31.