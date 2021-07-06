Metro Briefs

Gift endows debate teams

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Schools Foundation is announcing a $75,000 anonymous donation to establish the Debate and Critical Thinking Endowment.

This fund may be used by any Waterloo Community high school to further interest in and excellence of the debate team.

Waterloo mains flushed Thursday

WATERLOO —The Waterloo Water Works will flush water mains in the area from Washington Street south to Williston Avenue, and Kimball Avenue east to West 11th Street, on Thursday. Customers living in this area and within several blocks of the flushing area could experience some discoloration.

The water will be bacterially safe; however, they urge customers not to plan their wash day Thursday.

Summer sizzler set at The Falls

CEDAR FALLS — The annual Black Hawk Area Swim Team Summer Sizzler will take place at The Falls Aquatic Center.

The lap pool area will close to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday and reopen at 1 p.m. Sunday. The zero-depth area and lazy river will remain open to the public during this time.