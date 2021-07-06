Metro Briefs

Gift endows debate teams
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Schools Foundation is announcing a $75,000 anonymous donation to establish the Debate and Critical Thinking Endowment.
This fund may be used by any Waterloo Community high school to further interest in and excellence of the debate team.
Waterloo mains flushed Thursday
WATERLOO —The Waterloo Water Works will flush water mains in the area from Washington Street south to Williston Avenue, and Kimball Avenue east to West 11th Street, on Thursday. Customers living in this area and within several blocks of the flushing area could experience some discoloration.
The water will be bacterially safe; however, they urge customers not to plan their wash day Thursday.
Summer sizzler set at The Falls
CEDAR FALLS — The annual Black Hawk Area Swim Team Summer Sizzler will take place at The Falls Aquatic Center.
The lap pool area will close to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday and reopen at 1 p.m. Sunday. The zero-depth area and lazy river will remain open to the public during this time.
Spectators may attend the Summer Sizzler (pool admission fees apply). Attendance will be capped at 1,200 during the event. For more information, visit www.cedarfalls.com/396/Aquatics.
Dinner, craft sale planned
WATERLOO — St. Paul’s UMC, 207 W. Louise St., will host a beef and noodle dinner and craft sale from 4 to 6:30 p.m. July 17.
Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for kids under 12. All meals will be served plated and spaced seating will be in effect.
Molinaro Memorial Scholarships awarded
WATERLOO — Kaden Karns, Kylee Mrzlak and Laura Hepworth each have received a 2021 Bob Molinaro Memorial Scholarship, the Cedar Valley Jaycees have announced.
The annual $1,000 scholarship is awarded to high school seniors in the Cedar Valley who have achieved a grade point average above 2.5 and plan to attend a two- or four-year college or university.
Karns is a Waterloo West High graduate with plans to attend Ellsworth Community College. Mrzlak is a Denver High School graduate who plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Hepworth is a West High graduate with plans to attend the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
Irish Fest events require registration
WATERLOO — Preregistration is required for several events at Iowa Irish Fest, Aug. 6-8.
To register or for more information on the Celtic Cruise Bike Ride, Shamrock ‘N Run 5K, rugby invitational, High Nelly Bike Ralley and various workshops, go to www.iowairishfest.com.