Metro Briefs

Local student gets scholarship

WATERLOO — Elizabeth Campbell-Voigt has been awarded the Iowa Health Care Careers Scholarship through the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation in support of higher education for students committed to working in an Iowa hospital setting.

Campbell-Voigt works at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital as an occupational therapist in the inpatient rehab and acute care settings. She is dedicated to giving back to her profession by serving as a certified clinical instructor to level I and level II students throughout our surrounding states. She is a member of the Allen Employee Engagement Committee and serves on several occupational therapy school advisory boards across the state.

Campbell-Voigt received her bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Iowa and received her master’s degree in occupational therapy from St. Ambrose University. Currently, she is completing her post-professional doctorate in occupational therapy at St. Catherine’s University.

GOP Women meet Friday

CEDAR FALLS — Republican Women of Black Hawk County will host Pat Grassley (Iowa speaker of the house), and state Rep. Sandy Salmon starting at 11:15 a.m. Friday, 5826 University Ave.