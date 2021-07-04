Metro Briefs

Local student gets scholarship
WATERLOO — Elizabeth Campbell-Voigt has been awarded the Iowa Health Care Careers Scholarship through the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation in support of higher education for students committed to working in an Iowa hospital setting.
Campbell-Voigt works at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital as an occupational therapist in the inpatient rehab and acute care settings. She is dedicated to giving back to her profession by serving as a certified clinical instructor to level I and level II students throughout our surrounding states. She is a member of the Allen Employee Engagement Committee and serves on several occupational therapy school advisory boards across the state.
Campbell-Voigt received her bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Iowa and received her master’s degree in occupational therapy from St. Ambrose University. Currently, she is completing her post-professional doctorate in occupational therapy at St. Catherine’s University.
GOP Women meet Friday
CEDAR FALLS — Republican Women of Black Hawk County will host Pat Grassley (Iowa speaker of the house), and state Rep. Sandy Salmon starting at 11:15 a.m. Friday, 5826 University Ave.
Reservations are needed no later then Monday by calling (319) 268-0547 or (319) 232-1072.
Waterloo library closed Monday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will be closed Monday for observance of the Independence holiday. It will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday.
CF band continues summer series
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Dennis A. Downs, will present the seventh concert of its “Evening Glow” Summer Series at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park. The 42-piece concert band is Iowa’s oldest. The one-hour program will feature a flute trio of Brielle Frost, Sarah Wickett and Mallory Laube. Other selections will include “The Wizard of Oz” medley, “Ashokan Farewell,” and more. The Metropolitan Brass Quintet will provide pre-show entertainment.
Parkinson’s group meets in Waverly
WAVERLY — The Waverly Health Center will hold a support and caregiver group for Parkinson’s caregivers from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
You can also participate by calling 1 (405) 498-2780 with PIN: 304452781# or go to: meet.google.com/yve-odkq-wjz. The event is free.
Child tax credit info offered
IOWA — The IRS upgraded a online tool to enable families to update their bank account information so they can receive their monthly Child Tax Credit.
Any updates made by Aug. 2 will apply to the Aug. 13 payment and all subsequent monthly payments for the rest of 2021.
Families will receive their July 15 payment by direct deposit in the bank account currently on file with the IRS. Those who are not enrolled for direct deposit will receive a check.
For the most up to date information please visit: www.IRS.gov.
Water Works has payment options
WATERLOO — Starting Tuesday, customers who utilize www.waterloowater.org to view and pay their bills will be offered new features for tracking and paying their water bills.
Residents will be able to use a digital portal where they can access detailed information about their household water use and view, pay their bills as well.
You can go to: www.waterlooia.watersmart.com, enter your account number and zip code, provide a email address, and create a password.