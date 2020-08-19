Metro Briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Titan donates

to relief fund

GRUNDY CENTER -- Titan Machinery has donated $25,000 to the equipment dealers association foundation. The equipment dealers foundation provides funding for workplace development initiatives and temporary assistance for dealership employees affected by national disasters

“The August 10 Derecho Wind Storm that started in eastern Nebraska before moving across a good portion of Iowa caused a tremendous amount of damage” says David Meyer, CEO of Titan Machinery. "Many of our employees who are already challenged with the issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are now dealing with losses and damages to their homes and personal property."

The equipment dealers association is a nonprofit trade organization that represents approximately 4,500 retail equipment dealerships.

Titan Machinery operates 77 U.S. agricultural and construction equipment dealerships in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and Arizona.

Jaycees award

3 scholarships

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley chapter of Jaycees has announced Blaine Williams, Jasmyn Bush, and Emily Van Daele as the recipients of the 2020 Bob Molinaro Memorial Scholarship.