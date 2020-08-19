Metro Briefs

Titan donates
to relief fund
GRUNDY CENTER -- Titan Machinery has donated $25,000 to the equipment dealers association foundation. The equipment dealers foundation provides funding for workplace development initiatives and temporary assistance for dealership employees affected by national disasters
“The August 10 Derecho Wind Storm that started in eastern Nebraska before moving across a good portion of Iowa caused a tremendous amount of damage” says David Meyer, CEO of Titan Machinery. "Many of our employees who are already challenged with the issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are now dealing with losses and damages to their homes and personal property."
The equipment dealers association is a nonprofit trade organization that represents approximately 4,500 retail equipment dealerships.
Titan Machinery operates 77 U.S. agricultural and construction equipment dealerships in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and Arizona.
Jaycees award
3 scholarships
WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley chapter of Jaycees has announced Blaine Williams, Jasmyn Bush, and Emily Van Daele as the recipients of the 2020 Bob Molinaro Memorial Scholarship.
The annual $1000 scholarship is awarded to high school seniors in the Cedar Valley who have achieved a GPA over 2.5 on a 4.0 scale and plan on attending a college or university in Iowa upon graduation.
Applicants submitted essays outlining their volunteer community service, future academic plans and career goals as well as submitting two letters of recommendation.
The recipients of the scholarship include: Blaine Williams, who graduated from Waterloo West High school and plans to attend University of Northern Iowa in the fall; Jasmyn Bush, who graduated from Union High School and plans to attend Central College in the fall; and Emily Van Daele, who graduated from Cedar Falls High School and plans to attend University of Iowa in the fall.
The Bob Molinaro scholarship is funded and organized through the cedar valley jaycees, a local chapter of the junior chamber international organization.
CF business,
industry awards
CEDAR FALLS -- The 2020 Cedar Falls business and industry awards, presented by the city of Cedar Falls and Cedar Falls utilities, will be held virtually on Cedar Falls channel 15 starting at 7 p.m. Thursday with replays to follow.
The ceremony also honors the Cedar Falls representative citizen of the year and the winner of the CFU energy conservation award.
