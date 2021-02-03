Metro Briefs

WATERLOO — Effective Feb. 1, Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa is serving as the WIOA Title I provider in 20 counties in Northeast Iowa for related job seeker and employer services. Staff will help Title 1 adult and dislocated workers, youths, and young adults develop a plan to improve their career and personal growth capabilities through education, job shadowing, and work experiences. Staff will work directly with business managers, supervisors, human resources offices, and company owners to determine their individual needs for prospective employees, then develop plans for individuals to acquire the skills and education needed to fill those positions.