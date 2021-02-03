Metro Briefs

CBHS now using Iowa Pet Alert
WATERLOO — Effective Feb. 1, Cedar Bend Humane Society is using Iowa Pet Alert’s online lost and found services to reunite more lost pets with their families in the Cedar Valley.
Cedar Bend Humane Society will no longer take lost pet reports over the phone. Instead, the public is encouraged to visit IowaPetAlert.com to post a photo and description of lost pets and to check stray animals that arrive at CBHS daily. Visit CedarBendHumane.org/lost-and-found or visit IowaPetAlert.com to see the lost pets from the cities of Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and surrounding areas.
No school Friday in Waterloo
WATERLOO — All Waterloo Schools will be closed Friday due to districtwide teacher quality professional development.
Surgical weight loss presentation set
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will hold a “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?” presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 via Google Meet.
Registration is requested at (319) 352-8033. How to participate: Google Meet: meet.google.com/vyy-kpkn-hck, or by phone: 1 (617) 675-4444, PIN: 858 774 211 4198.
Knipp retiring from BHCGA
WATERLOO —- After 14 years of leadership to Black Hawk County Gaming Association, Executive Director Beth Knipp is retiring at the end of March.
BHCGA holds the state non-profit gaming license for the Isle Casino and Hotel Waterloo and receives 5.75% of adjusted gross receipts to disburse grants for property tax relief, capital projects and charitable donations in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan Butler, Chickasaw, Grundy and Tama Counties.
Knipp helped the founding board of directors open the office, created the grant processes, and managed and provided oversight to the awarding and completion of over $50 million to more than 600 different projects.
CFSF receives $1,000 grant
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Schools Foundation was awarded a $1,000 grant from the Lincoln Savings Bank Foundation to support the connect>CF Program. The program provides reduced-cost home internet service to eligible students and families in the Cedar Falls Community School district.
Connect>CF, established in 2018, is a collaboration between the district and Cedar Falls Utilities that addresses the homework gap and brings connectivity into households – a need that has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Goodwill is now WIOA provider
WATERLOO — Effective Feb. 1, Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa is serving as the WIOA Title I provider in 20 counties in Northeast Iowa for related job seeker and employer services. Staff will help Title 1 adult and dislocated workers, youths, and young adults develop a plan to improve their career and personal growth capabilities through education, job shadowing, and work experiences. Staff will work directly with business managers, supervisors, human resources offices, and company owners to determine their individual needs for prospective employees, then develop plans for individuals to acquire the skills and education needed to fill those positions.
Reynolds names board members
DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions.
The following Cedar Valley appointments are subject to Senate confirmation:
- Board of Corrections: Trent Keller, Waterloo,
- Commission on Aging: G. Willard Jenkins, Waterloo,
- Iowa Drug Policy Advisory Council: Jason Feaker, Dike,
- State Board of Educational Examiners: Anthony Voss, Hudson.