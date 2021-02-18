Metro Briefs

Gardening tips offered virtually

IOWA CITY—Johnson County Master Gardeners are offering a virtual continuing education program from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 28. To view the live presentation go to the their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Johnson- County-Master-Gardeners -of-Iowa-240093463252. The sessions are free and open to the public.

The program will provide gardeners with suggestions how to please the bees and butterflies. It explains the importance of pollination, offers the steps needed to protect pollinators, why habitats are disappearing and how gardeners can provide these much-needed environments.

Local food event going virtual

CEDAR FALLS—The annual local food dinner event is going virtual this year. The Cedar Valley Regional Food & Farm Network and the Rooted Carrot Co-op are hosting “Celebrate Local Food” from 6:30-8 p.m. March 10.