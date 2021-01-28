Metro Briefs

Gaming group makes awards
WATERLOO—The Black Hawk County Gaming Association made its awards for fiscal year 2021 fall competitive grant cycle. Twelve projects totaling $1,674,727 were awarded funding. The following projects will receive funding:
Waterloo Convention Center phase three, $820,000; Cedar Falls details of the district phase two, $574,800; Grout Museum, $82,100; Gilbertville splashpad, $44,000; Family & Children’s Council, $30,000; Iowa double-up food bucks, $25,000; Dunkerton civil siren, $23,273; Waterloo Leisure Services aquatic plan, $20,000; Salvation Army, $20,000; Hudson tennis and pickleball courts, $13,050; Waterloo Rowing Club, $2,504.
Volunteers on Tap has opportunities
WATERLOO — Volunteers on Tap is a chance for people at every level to connect with representatives from local festivals, events, attractions, and organizations to learn about long-term volunteer leadership roles. To learn more about this event, opportunities available, and receive a free beer/soda from SingleSpeed for getting involved in the community visit www.vccv.org/volunteers-on-tap.
Call or visit the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 319-272-2087, information@vccv.org, or www.vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities.
Waverly VFW meal Feb. 4
WAVERLY — VFW Post 2208 will host a to-go/dine in smoked pork chop meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
Orders must be called in at (319) 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before. If no answer, please leave a message. To-go orders may be picked up at the upper level drive up entrance. For questions, please call 239-2058.
Lutheran Services receives award
WATERLOO — Lutheran Services in Iowa was recently awarded $15,000 from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to support childhood services in Waterloo.
The funding will support the HOPES program, which provides in-home parenting education and resources for families at no cost and is available for parents until their child is five years old. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, LSI home visits have been provided virtually, with families receiving digital resources or contactless delivery of important items. In addition, families can also attend LSI’s monthly virtual support groups to stay connected to other families in their community.