Metro Briefs

Parenting series on online safety
WATERLOO — A new education series titled “Positive Parenting” is kicking off in the Cedar Valley.
The first session is Keeping Kids Safe Online and will feature Waterloo Police Investigator Stacy Hesse who will discuss internet crimes against children and online safety tips. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at SingleSpeed Brewing Co. in Waterloo as well as by Facebook Live.
The event is free of charge and is being hosted by the Exchange Club of the Cedar Valley in support of their national project to prevent child abuse, and in partnership with Friends of the Family.
Bremer Co. closing for President’s Day
WAVERLY — All Bremer County Courthouse offices and convenience center/landfill will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of President’s Day. The clerk of courts will be open.
Agency launches virtual senior center
WATERLOO — Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is launching its virtual senior center program to help reach older Iowans who may be feeling the impact of social isolation during the pandemic. The virtual senior center will feature fun activities, guest presenters, games, and more. Participants are encouraged to have their meals ready to enjoy while visiting with other participants.
Anyone is welcome to join. If the participant has a computer, tablet, or smartphone with an internet connection, they can join through a link provided by NEI3A. If they do not have internet or device at home, we may be able to help. NEI3A has partnered with GrandPads to allow individuals to check out the devices. GrandPads are easy to use tablets designed specifically for older individuals.
Get together safely with friends at our Virtual Senior Center! For more information, call (800) 779-8707.
Conservation workshop set
WATERLOO — A free virtual community conservation workshop will be held Feb. 25.
Presentations will be given from 6-8:30 p.m. on ways to save money while being more energy and resource efficient in and around the home.
For more information, contact Josh Balk at (319) 325-8593 or Joshua.Balk@ia.nacdnet.net.
Shell Rock FD receives grant
SHELL ROCK — Flint Hills Resources has awarded a grant of $4,900 to the Shell Rock Fire Department to help the agency purchase and replace a variety of fire hoses that are used in the department’s rescue operations.
Flint Hills Resources provides grant support to emergency responder agencies in the communities where the company operates. In addition to equipment grants, the company regularly sponsors firefighters from Iowa and Nebraska to attend a two-day industrial firefighting program held at the company’s Pine Bend refinery near St. Paul, Minn. In 2019 two Shell Rock firefighters attended the training.
Daffodil Days aids Cancer Society
WATERLOO — The American Cancer Society is currently holding it annual Cedar Valley Daffodil Days fundraiser. Orders are due by Feb. 26. Pickup date will be March 24.
Cost is $10 for a bunch of 10 daffodils. A Share hope bouquet is $12. A 4 inch potted daffodil plant is $15.
CHeckour Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RFLBlackHawk or our website at www.relayforlife.org/blackhawkcountyia.