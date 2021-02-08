Metro Briefs

Anyone is welcome to join. If the participant has a computer, tablet, or smartphone with an internet connection, they can join through a link provided by NEI3A. If they do not have internet or device at home, we may be able to help. NEI3A has partnered with GrandPads to allow individuals to check out the devices. GrandPads are easy to use tablets designed specifically for older individuals.

Get together safely with friends at our Virtual Senior Center! For more information, call (800) 779-8707.

Conservation workshop set

WATERLOO — A free virtual community conservation workshop will be held Feb. 25.

Presentations will be given from 6-8:30 p.m. on ways to save money while being more energy and resource efficient in and around the home.

For more information, contact Josh Balk at (319) 325-8593 or Joshua.Balk@ia.nacdnet.net.

Shell Rock FD receives grant

SHELL ROCK — Flint Hills Resources has awarded a grant of $4,900 to the Shell Rock Fire Department to help the agency purchase and replace a variety of fire hoses that are used in the department’s rescue operations.