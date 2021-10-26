Metro Briefs

Junior League hosts leadership event

CEDAR FALLS — The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls will participate in the Little Black Dress initiative the week of Nov. 8-12, with members wearing one black dress for five consecutive days to raise awareness about issues affecting teenagers in the Cedar Valley.

They will also host a leadership event at at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Hilton Garden Inn. The event is $35 and you must register by Friday at https://jlwcf.formdash.org/2021/tickets/.

Members of the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls will also maintain a large social media presence throughout the week and ask the community to support its mission through donations at www.jlwcf.org.

The Little Black Dress Initiative is sponsored by Standard Distribution Co; Bergen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Inc.; Tito’s Handmade Vodka; Follow your Strengths, Trends by Friends Salon; EMC Insurance; and many other local businesses and organizations through in kind donations.

Western Home sets annual holiday sale

CEDAR FALLS — Friends of Western Home Communities will sponsor its annual handcrafted holiday sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane.

A variety of handcrafted items will be for sale and all proceeds go to projects that enhance the lives of the residents.

The Market at Jorgensen Plaza will also be open and offering coffee, pastries, gifts, gourmet grocery items and fresh deli foods to enjoy on-site or at home.

