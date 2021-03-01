Metro Briefs

Fish fry Friday in Fairbank
FAIRBANK — The Fairbank American Legion, 109 Main. St. E., will hold a fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday.
There will be three options for customers: dine in, carry out, and drive thru. For drive thru, enter the alley from Second Street and head west toward the river. Place order, and we will bring your order to the car. Masks are recommended for dine in.
Veridian hires new accounting administrator
WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union has promoted Justin Mullen to the position of accounting systems administrator.
He is a resident of Waverly and has worked for at Veridian for 14 years. He was previously a senior accountant. Mullen has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and management from Wartburg College.
Wartburg christens new lab spaces
WAVERLY — Wartburg College will celebrate the legacy of two longtime faculty with the naming of two student labs in the new Wuertz Health & Human Performance Center.
The Anderson Human Performance Lab recognizes Nancy Mista Anderson, a 1958 Wartburg graduate who served as professor of physical education from 1960 to 1991. She was the recipient of the Outstanding Alumni Volunteer Award in 2013 and was an active member of the campus community before her death in 2019. Following the death of her husband, Wayne, later that same year, the couple made a significant estate gift to the college.
The Ott Anatomy & Physiology Lab recognizes Marvin J. Ott, a 1961 Wartburg graduate who served as a professor of mathematics and assistant football coach from 1967 to 1974, then as registrar and director of computing services and institutional research, before his retirement in 2000. He was an inaugural member of the Knights’ Hall of Fame and an active member of the campus community before his death in 2019. His wife, Jan, a 1963 Wartburg alumna, along with their two children, Brad, who graduated in 1988, and Andy, a 1993 graduate, made gifts to the college, as did other family and friends.
The $3.7 million Health & Human Performance Project includes an addition to and the renovation of the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center (The W). The project features the new Meyer Strength & Conditioning Annex, named for Darwyn Meyer, currently being constructed on the building’s south side. The former strength and conditioning space on the second floor of The W will be renovated to create the Wuertz Health & Human Performance Center, named for Liz and John Wuertz, including the two labs and several faculty offices to accommodate the new department of health and human performance.
Wartburg names students accepted
WAVERLY — Wartburg College has accepted several area students into its teacher education program.
Those accepted include Marlee Boyle of Janesville; Caleb Dodd of Waterloo; Chloe Fagerlind of Iowa Falls; Brianna Lingenfelter of Dunkerton; Brittany Lingenfelter of Dunkerton; Bailey Myers of Clarksville; and Olivia Phillips, of Waverly.