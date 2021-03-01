Metro Briefs

The Ott Anatomy & Physiology Lab recognizes Marvin J. Ott, a 1961 Wartburg graduate who served as a professor of mathematics and assistant football coach from 1967 to 1974, then as registrar and director of computing services and institutional research, before his retirement in 2000. He was an inaugural member of the Knights’ Hall of Fame and an active member of the campus community before his death in 2019. His wife, Jan, a 1963 Wartburg alumna, along with their two children, Brad, who graduated in 1988, and Andy, a 1993 graduate, made gifts to the college, as did other family and friends.

The $3.7 million Health & Human Performance Project includes an addition to and the renovation of the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center (The W). The project features the new Meyer Strength & Conditioning Annex, named for Darwyn Meyer, currently being constructed on the building’s south side. The former strength and conditioning space on the second floor of The W will be renovated to create the Wuertz Health & Human Performance Center, named for Liz and John Wuertz, including the two labs and several faculty offices to accommodate the new department of health and human performance.

