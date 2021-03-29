Metro Briefs

Denver story walk
set this week
DENVER -- The Greater Denver Chamber of Commerce and the Denver Public Library are holding a story walk this week through Saturday. The free, family-friendly walking and reading event allows people of all ages to enjoy a fun story about entrepreneurship. You can then turn in an activity sheet to the library to receive a coupon for a free donut and a chance to win copies of the book and other prizes from Denver businesses.
Waterloo schools closed Friday
WATERLOO -- All Waterloo schools and offices will be closed Friday. Students and staff will return Monday to make up a snow day.
Proud Image Chorus
resuming rehearsals
WATERLOO -- Proud Image Chorus, an all-male a cappella group from the Cedar Valley, will resume in-person rehearsals at 7 p.m. April 6 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale. If you are singer, even if it is just in the shower, you are invited to join. For more information call membership vice president Eric Boyd at 504-4645.
Volunteers needed
for waste drop-off
WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission, city of Cedar Falls, city of Waterloo, and the Waste Trac Education Team will be sponsoring the household hazardous waste and electronics recycling drop-off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at the Cedar Falls Public Works Complex, 2200 Technology Parkway.
Sixty volunteers age 18 and older are needed. Volunteer training begins at 7:45 a.m. Volunteers assist with directing traffic, shrink-wrapping, traffic safety/surveying, or unloading household chemicals and electronics from vehicles. Community groups, teams and businesses are encouraged to sign up. Individuals or those needing to fulfill community service may sign up as well. Food and safety gear provided.