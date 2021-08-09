Metro Briefs

Registration open for Oct. 6 walk
DES MOINES — Registration for the Healthiest State 11th Annual Walk, presented by Delta Dental of Iowa, is now open.
Registration is free and easy: Visit IowaHealthiestState.com/Walk to sign-up as a household, school, workplace, organization or community to walk for 30 minutes any time on Oct. 6.
The 2021 theme “Walk More. Connect More,” highlights the social benefits of walking.
Post a photo from your walk (or walks from years past) and use the hashtag #WalkMoreConnectMore or #HSIWalk2021 on social media.
Waterloo mains flushed Thursday
WATERLOO — Waterloo Water Works will continue the water main flushing program Thursday in the area from Ansborough Avenue to Westfield Avenue, from Maynard Avenue to Black Hawk Road.
Customers living within the area could experience some discoloration.
The water is bacterially safe. It is urged that customers do not plan a wash day on a Thursday.
Waterloo Kiwanis will meet Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis are holding their weekly meeting at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon tomorrow.
They are celebrating 100 plus years of service to the community. They will also have House of Hope’s Duske Steele presenting.
CF candidate holds town hall
CEDAR FALLS — Tom Blanford, candidate for Cedar Falls mayor, will host the third of eight “Talk with Tom” events from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Overman Park.
The public is welcome to attend and share their vision for the future of the community.