Metro Briefs

Registration open for Oct. 6 walk

DES MOINES — Registration for the Healthiest State 11th Annual Walk, presented by Delta Dental of Iowa, is now open.

Registration is free and easy: Visit IowaHealthiestState.com/Walk to sign-up as a household, school, workplace, organization or community to walk for 30 minutes any time on Oct. 6.

The 2021 theme “Walk More. Connect More,” highlights the social benefits of walking.

Post a photo from your walk (or walks from years past) and use the hashtag #WalkMoreConnectMore or #HSIWalk2021 on social media.

Waterloo mains flushed Thursday

WATERLOO — Waterloo Water Works will continue the water main flushing program Thursday in the area from Ansborough Avenue to Westfield Avenue, from Maynard Avenue to Black Hawk Road.

Customers living within the area could experience some discoloration.