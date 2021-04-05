Metro Briefs

Hazardous/Electronic waste event
BLACK HAWK COUNTY-The Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission (BHCSWMC) is collaborating with the City of Cedar Falls, City of Waterloo and Black Hawk County Conservation to hold a Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Collection Event from 9-2 p.m. on April 24, at the City of Cedar Falls Public Works Complex, 2200 Technology Parkway Cedar Falls. This event is for residents of Black Hawk County. Masks are to be worn by all participants. No farm, business or non-profit waste will be accepted.
This event is for the collection of household hazardous wastes (HHW) to prevent contamination of water sources and child poisoning. HHW includes items such as household cleaners, solvents, paint removers, herbicides, pesticides, pool chemicals, gasoline, oil-based wood coatings, adhesives, epoxies and glue. All hazardous waste items must be in sealed containers smaller than 5 gallons. All materials collected will be recycled, used for energy and/or disposed of properly.
In addition to HHW, computers, computer monitors and equipment, televisions, handheld electronics, audio visual equipment, countertop kitchen gadgets and other items with a cord or battery may be accepted for recycling. Residents are allowed two cathode ray tube (CRT) televisions and monitors per vehicle at no charge. Additional CRT’s are $5.00 each.
Paint, laundry detergents, soaps, cosmetics, motor oil, antifreeze, tires, appliances and general waste is not accepted at this event. For a complete list of materials accepted and not accepted, please visit https://wastetrac.org/ or the Waste Trac Education Team Facebook page for updates. If you have questions, please contact the Waste Trac Education Team by calling 319-266-8722.
Sixty volunteers (age 18+) are needed for this community event. If you would like more details about volunteering, please visit https://wastetrac.org/volunteer/.
Dog training
WAVERLY-Waverly Leisure Services will be offering group Dog Obedience classes at the Waverly Bark Park starting May 3 The c.lass will meet at 6:00 pm and will be 1-hour long for 6 weeks. The class is limited to 6 people. Participants must register in advance to join the class. The deadline to register is April 26, 2021.
The cost of the class is $140 with a $20 discount for those that register a rescue dog. Joshua Smith, the instructor, is a graduate of the American Behavior College and the accreditation training program for dogs through PetSmart, Inc.
For additional information call Waverly Leisure Services Dept. at 352-6263.
Angels on Earth
WATERLOO-The Salvation Army of Waterloo-Cedar Falls is providing an opportunity for the community to individually thank healthcare workers who have so selflessly cared for people during the past year and now. Throughout the month of April, people can purchase from The Salvation Army a small token to be given to an individual healthcare worker with a note card. The token is a small silver Angel Wing Pin (7/8 inches x 1 inch) and note card with a personalized message that sells for $10.00. The proceeds from the sales will be supporting the programs and services of The Salvation Army to help families and individuals in need in the Cedar Valley.
For more information on how to purchase, please call: 319-235-9358.