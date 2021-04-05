Metro Briefs

The cost of the class is $140 with a $20 discount for those that register a rescue dog. Joshua Smith, the instructor, is a graduate of the American Behavior College and the accreditation training program for dogs through PetSmart, Inc.

Angels on Earth

WATERLOO-The Salvation Army of Waterloo-Cedar Falls is providing an opportunity for the community to individually thank healthcare workers who have so selflessly cared for people during the past year and now. Throughout the month of April, people can purchase from The Salvation Army a small token to be given to an individual healthcare worker with a note card. The token is a small silver Angel Wing Pin (7/8 inches x 1 inch) and note card with a personalized message that sells for $10.00. The proceeds from the sales will be supporting the programs and services of The Salvation Army to help families and individuals in need in the Cedar Valley.