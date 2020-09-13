Metro Briefs

Elk Run will flush mains
ELK RUN HEIGHTS — The city of Elk Run Heights will flush the water mains on Monday. The water may be brownish in color during and immediately after the flushing. Residents are urged not to plan on doing laundry that day.
Veridian worker gets promoted
WATERLOO—Veridian Credit Union has promoted Gina Mathern to the position of manager of digital banking.
Mathern, a resident of Reinbeck, has worked at Veridian for 16 years. She was previously an integration analyst II. She has a bachelor’s degree in business management.
Mansion event is postponed
PARKERSBURG — The 125th anniversary birthday bash for the 125-year-old C.C. Wolf Mansion and Museum, 401 Fifth St., scheduled for Saturday and Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerts. The story about the mansion was on Page E1 in the Sunday, Aug. 9 Courier.
The event is scheduled to take place Dec. 5. Tours are offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday through Labor Day and by appointment at (319) 231-0079.
Black Hawk GOP meets
WATERLOO—Republicans of Black Hawk County will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Upper Iowa University, 3563 University Ave., Waterloo. All Republicans are welcome to attend.
Volleyball game restrictions set
WATERLOO—Waterloo schools announces COVID limitations for the West vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson volleyball game Tuesday.
Each player on both teams will receive three wristbands to give to guests. West senior players will get four. All spectators must have a wristband to purchase a ticket or use a pass to enter the game that can only be obtained from a volleyball player. West athletic booster club passes and activity tickets will be honored at the door with a wristband.
Anyone entering must wear a face covering that will need to be worn at all times unless eating at a seat. Seating will be limited to every other row and all fans are required to practice social distancing. If you have any questions, please call 319-433-2707.
Miehe earns broker license
WATERLOO—Matt Miehe of Fischels Commercial Group recently earned his Iowa real estate broker’s license. A 2005 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a B.A. in real estate and finance, Miehe has been a licensed Realtor since 2007. In 2014, he earned the certified commercial investment member designation from the CCIM institute.
