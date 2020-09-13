Metro Briefs

Volleyball game restrictions set

WATERLOO—Waterloo schools announces COVID limitations for the West vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson volleyball game Tuesday.

Each player on both teams will receive three wristbands to give to guests. West senior players will get four. All spectators must have a wristband to purchase a ticket or use a pass to enter the game that can only be obtained from a volleyball player. West athletic booster club passes and activity tickets will be honored at the door with a wristband.

Anyone entering must wear a face covering that will need to be worn at all times unless eating at a seat. Seating will be limited to every other row and all fans are required to practice social distancing. If you have any questions, please call 319-433-2707.

Miehe earns broker license

WATERLOO—Matt Miehe of Fischels Commercial Group recently earned his Iowa real estate broker’s license. A 2005 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a B.A. in real estate and finance, Miehe has been a licensed Realtor since 2007. In 2014, he earned the certified commercial investment member designation from the CCIM institute.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0