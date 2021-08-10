Metro Briefs

Impact Church
resumes dinners
WATERLOO — Impact Church, 715 E. Fourth St., will resume community dinners beginning Aug. 17, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The meal is free to the public. For more information, call the church at (319) 595-1015.
CV Woodworkers
meeting tonight
WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet at 6:30 p.m. this evening at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The program speaker is Craig Clark and the meeting is open to the public.
Ballots are now available
DECORAH -- Absentee ballots are now available for the Aug. 24 special election to fill the vacancy in the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors, District 2.
Voters can vote from 8 to 4 p.m. now until August 23 at the auditor's office.
Rail trail opens
in Waverly
WAVERLY -- Waverly's Rail Trail is now completely open.
Legion Post 138
holds fish, chicken fry
WATERLOO -- The American Legion Post 138 is holding a fish and chicken from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, at 728 Commercial St.
For any questions, please call (319) 234-8511.
Unity Coalition
endorses Hart
WATERLOO -- The Iowa Unity Coalition has endorsed Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart for re-election Nov. 2.
The Iowa Unity Coalition is dedicated to building political power within our diverse and underrepresented communities at every level of government.
Hart has served as Waterloo mayor since 2016 and is seeking his fourth term. He previously served on the City Council for eight years and is the former director of multicultural affairs at Hawkeye Community College. Hart is first African-American to be elected as mayor in Waterloo.
For additional information, please contact Mitch Henry, chair of the Iowa Unity Coalition, at (515) 865-4084 or email mitchhenry1957@gmail.com.
Tour of classic
homes Aug. 28
WATERLOO -- Friends of the Grout Historic Houses to will the annual Tour of Classic Homes from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 28.
Explore beautiful homes in the Cedar Valley, with all proceeds going to supporting maintenance and upkeep of the Rensselaer Russell House Museum and the Snowden House.
This year's homes include: 419 Almond St., 920 Prospect Blvd., 856 Sunrise Blvd., 325 E. Park Ave., 320 W. Third St., and 306 Washington St. in Waterloo, and 312 and 314 Clay St. in Cedar Falls.
The cost is $10/person, and 3 and under are free.
Register at: https://www.groutmuseumdistrict.org/calendar/tour-of-classic-homes-2021-D08282021.aspx.
Advanced care
planning clinic
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will offer its monthly “Advance Care Planning Clinic” from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Every adult should have an advance directive. A living will or medical power of attorney will help make your wishes known regarding any future medical treatment and care should you become unable to voice your needs.
WHC can help you through the process. By appointment only. Call (319) 352-4951. Please bring a valid ID.