Metro Briefs

Unity Coalition

endorses Hart

WATERLOO -- The Iowa Unity Coalition has endorsed Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart for re-election Nov. 2.

The Iowa Unity Coalition is dedicated to building political power within our diverse and underrepresented communities at every level of government.

Hart has served as Waterloo mayor since 2016 and is seeking his fourth term. He previously served on the City Council for eight years and is the former director of multicultural affairs at Hawkeye Community College. Hart is first African-American to be elected as mayor in Waterloo.

For additional information, please contact Mitch Henry, chair of the Iowa Unity Coalition, at (515) 865-4084 or email mitchhenry1957@gmail.com.

Tour of classic

homes Aug. 28



WATERLOO -- Friends of the Grout Historic Houses to will the annual Tour of Classic Homes from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 28.