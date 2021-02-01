Metro Briefs

Program explores racial injustice

CEDAR FALLS — A new University of Northern Iowa program aims to spark community conversation about racial injustice and systemic change. The program, “Cultivating Justice: A Quest Toward Racial Equity,” is sponsored by the office of the provost and started Jan. 25. A weekly email is sent out to expose participants to new issues and ideas, as well as local resources. You can register at: https://uni.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9pEiOZNjTFHelpP.

Junior Achievement appoints members

WATERLOO — Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa has appointed a new member to its Cedar Valley area board of directors for the 2021 fiscal year: Lynn LaGrone, provost, vice president of academic affairs at Hawkeye Community College.

Enrollment period extended for virus

WATERLOO — People can still enroll in health insurance for 2021 on HealthCare.gov, but only for a limited time. This new COVID-19 open enrollment period starts Feb. and ends May 15.