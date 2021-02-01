Metro Briefs

Program explores racial injustice
CEDAR FALLS — A new University of Northern Iowa program aims to spark community conversation about racial injustice and systemic change. The program, “Cultivating Justice: A Quest Toward Racial Equity,” is sponsored by the office of the provost and started Jan. 25. A weekly email is sent out to expose participants to new issues and ideas, as well as local resources. You can register at: https://uni.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9pEiOZNjTFHelpP.
Junior Achievement appoints members
WATERLOO — Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa has appointed a new member to its Cedar Valley area board of directors for the 2021 fiscal year: Lynn LaGrone, provost, vice president of academic affairs at Hawkeye Community College.
Enrollment period extended for virus
WATERLOO — People can still enroll in health insurance for 2021 on HealthCare.gov, but only for a limited time. This new COVID-19 open enrollment period starts Feb. and ends May 15.
Financial help is available when signing up for health insurance through the marketplace. Last year, 9 in 10 applicants qualified for financial help in obtaining health care coverage and 76% of residents can get a plan for $50 or less per month. Consumers enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov are guaranteed to receive comprehensive coverage, with no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups. All plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment, and maternity care. In addition, consumers receive free preventive care services, such as immunizations and health screenings. Testing and treatment of COVID-19 are considered essential health benefits and are covered by all HealthCare.gov plans.
Call (515) 978-9570 to reserve a telephone appointment with the navigator program to get free enrollment assistance. Consultations are available over the telephone or through a telehealth option which will allow callers to see their application completed in real time. There is no charge for enrollment assistance. The agency is a free program to all in-state residents and receives federal funding to assist consumers with enrolling in Medicaid or in private health insurance through provisions of the Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.acanavigator.com