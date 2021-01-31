Metro Briefs

HCC Academy cadets honored

CEDAR FALLS — The top cadets from the previous two 2020 Iowa Law Enforcement Academy classes at the Hawkeye Regional Police Academy were honored at Monday evening’s meeting of the Exchange Club of the Cedar Valley. Top cadet is the title given to the officer who has the highest combined ranking for academics, shooting skills, and physical fitness in their class.

The top 2020 Top Cadet recipients are Officer Christian Baumgartner, who attended the spring 2020 academy, and Officer Maxton Ross, who attended the fall 2020 academy. Both are employed with the Cedar Falls Department of Public Safety.

Munger joins Dupaco branch

WATERLOO — Holly Munger has joined Dupaco Community Credit Union on West Mullan Avenue as a member service representative.

RTC becomes OnBoard Transit

WATERLOO — Northland Regional Transit Commission is now OnBoard Public Transit. It is open to the public and provides door-to-door transit service in Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Grundy, and rural Black Hawk counties.