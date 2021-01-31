Metro Briefs

HCC Academy cadets honored
CEDAR FALLS — The top cadets from the previous two 2020 Iowa Law Enforcement Academy classes at the Hawkeye Regional Police Academy were honored at Monday evening’s meeting of the Exchange Club of the Cedar Valley. Top cadet is the title given to the officer who has the highest combined ranking for academics, shooting skills, and physical fitness in their class.
The top 2020 Top Cadet recipients are Officer Christian Baumgartner, who attended the spring 2020 academy, and Officer Maxton Ross, who attended the fall 2020 academy. Both are employed with the Cedar Falls Department of Public Safety.
Munger joins Dupaco branch
WATERLOO — Holly Munger has joined Dupaco Community Credit Union on West Mullan Avenue as a member service representative.
RTC becomes OnBoard Transit
WATERLOO — Northland Regional Transit Commission is now OnBoard Public Transit. It is open to the public and provides door-to-door transit service in Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Grundy, and rural Black Hawk counties.
The OnBoard logo was created by Columbus High School CAPS alumni Lauren Coleman. Cedar Valley Center for Advanced Professional Studies is a collaboration between business, the community, and education to provide students with professional experiences while developing a local workforce.
Questions about the Columbus CAPS programs can be directed to Tammy Wheeler at twheeler@cvcatholic.org. For more information about OnBoardPublic Transit, visit www.onboardpublictransit.com.
County Farm Bureau offers scholarshipsWATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Farm Bureau board is offering up to $4,000 in scholarships to high school seniors. Applicants’ parents must be members and applicants must have a minimum 2.5 grade point average, be involved in extra-curricular activities, and accepted into an accredited higher education institution, including community colleges and technical school. They can be going into any field of study.
Find the application at: https://www.iowafarmbureau.com/member-benefits/iowa-farm-bureau-scholarships. No handwritten applications will be accepted. These are due on or before Feb. 26. For questions, call: (319) 234-2747.