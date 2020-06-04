Metro Briefs (copy)

Donut Day helps Salvation Army

WATERLOO – The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is teaming up with Rockets Bakery and ICON Donuts & Sweetery to celebrate the 103rd National Donut Day on Friday.

Both stores have designed a special donut exclusive to The Salvation Army. The “Red Kettle Donut” will be on sale at Rockets Bakery in downtown Waterloo from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, or until all are sold.

ICON Donuts is offering a special Salvation Army Half Dozen by pre-ordering this week to support the local Salvation Army. For each half dozen sold 25% will be donated to The Salvation Army. Check on their Facebook for further information on pre-ordering and other sales supporting The Salvation Army.

Valley Lutheran wins award

DES MOINES – Valley Lutheran School in Cedar Falls qualified for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award for the 2019-20 school year. The award is given to schools that register at least 90% of their eligible students to vote.

Iowa Secretary Paul Pate created the award last September to encourage voter registration in high schools and to promote the new state law that allows 17-year-olds to register and to participate in primary elections.