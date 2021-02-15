Metro Briefs (copy)

Lutheran Services promotes two

DES MOINES—Lutheran Services in Iowa recently announced two promotions within its statewide mental and behavioral health programming.

Jim Guentherman has been promoted to director of clinical services and Amy Davis has been promoted to statewide manager of clinical services. Guentherman and Davis will oversee all community-based brain, mental health, and therapy services, as well as LSI Behavioral Health Intervention Services and community programs.

Guentherman has been with LSI since 2003. Davis has been with LSI for 18 years.

MercyOne updates robotic surgeries

WATERLOO—MercyOne surgical teams in Northeast Iowa have upgraded to the latest robotic technology with da Vinci Xi surgical system. The da Vinci system translates your surgeon’s hand movements in real time, bending and rotating instruments while performing the procedure.

With the upgrade, surgeons at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center have access to state-of-the-art technology not found in most hospitals in Iowa.

“We’re only the second hospital in Iowa to have the newest generation of vessel sealing offered by the da Vinci system,” said Dr. Scott Hinze. “This means we’re able to perform our procedures with less bleeding and reduce pain for the patient during recovery.”

