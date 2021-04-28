Metro Briefs (copy)

Speakers named
for health event
WATERLOO -- Mary Neubauer and Larry Loss will be the keynote speakers at the second annual mental health awareness breakfast. The virtual event, hosted by the Allen Foundation, will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. May 14.
Neubauer and Loss are the parents of Sergei Neubauer, who took his life at the age of 18 after enduring mental health struggles for a year. They they have become strong advocates for more mental health support in the state while spurring changes to Iowa legislation.
To sign up for the event or donate to this cause, contact the Allen Foundation at (319) 235-3960 or visit unitypoint.org/foundation.
Health center
seeks donations
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Youth City Council will hold a collection drive to benefit the Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center and its patients.
Anyone interested in donating daily medication boxes, adult coloring books, calendars, journals, stress balls, dice, playing cards, positive movies, CDs, or colored pencils should take them to the donation box at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex at 300 Jefferson St. The collection will run until May 14.
WCC hosts
career expo
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Career Center has partnered with Hawkeye Community College to host the inaugural Cedar Valley Career Expo from 8 to 3 p.m. May 5 at the career center.
Employers with current and upcoming employment, internships, and apprenticeships, are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Joy Briscoe at briscoej@waterlooschools.org.
Students named
to honor society
WAVERLY -- Several area students have been inducted into the Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society. They are Kayla Britt of Fredericksburg, Addyson Clark of Allison, Bridget Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg, and Clay Shultz of Greene.
Kappa Delta Pi was founded to foster excellence in education and promote fellowship among those dedicated to teaching.