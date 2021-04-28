Metro Briefs (copy)

Speakers named

for health event

WATERLOO -- Mary Neubauer and Larry Loss will be the keynote speakers at the second annual mental health awareness breakfast. The virtual event, hosted by the Allen Foundation, will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. May 14.

Neubauer and Loss are the parents of Sergei Neubauer, who took his life at the age of 18 after enduring mental health struggles for a year. They they have become strong advocates for more mental health support in the state while spurring changes to Iowa legislation.

To sign up for the event or donate to this cause, contact the Allen Foundation at (319) 235-3960 or visit unitypoint.org/foundation.

Health center

seeks donations

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Youth City Council will hold a collection drive to benefit the Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center and its patients.