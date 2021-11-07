Metro Brief

Learn more about programs at

Cedar Valley Catholic

WATERLOO -- Parents and students that are interested in learning more about the programs offered at Cedar Valley Catholic Schools are invited to join us for one or more of our EXPLORE night events.

They are as follows: Saint Edward Elementary School, Kindergarten-5th grade, 6-7 p.m., Nov. 16, 6-7 p.m., 139 E. Mitchell Ave.; Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School, 6-8th grade, 6-7 p.m.,Nov. 12, 3225 W. Ninth St.; Columbus High School, 9-12th grade, 6-7 p.m., Nov. 29, 3231 W. Ninth St.

Check in at each event is 5:45 p.m. If you have questions about the admission process, tuition assistance or general questions about Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, please contact Sarah Smith, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools Advancement Director, at 319-232-1422 or ssmith@cvcatholic.org.

