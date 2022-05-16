Met Briefs

Ravenwood opens memory care units

WATERLOO – Ravenwood Specialty Care will host the grand opening of two memory support units May 24. The public is invited to tour the new units between 12 and 5 p.m. before Ravenwood begins admitting new residents.

The secured, locked units will serve the needs of residents with dementia diagnoses. The units will allow the facility to care for an additional 48 residents. One unit will serve male residents, while the other will serve female residents.

Care Initiatives — which owns and operates Ravenwood — believes the units will better serve residents of Cedar Valley who would otherwise need to find such services outside of the area.

Ravenwood has also created separate, tailored programming for residents in the units.

Wartburg senior gets McElroy scholarship

WAVERLY — Wartburg College senior Rocio Amaro Marquez is one of two students to receive an R.J. McElroy Graduate Fellowship.

Amaro Marquez, who is majoring in biochemistry, will receive up to $36,000 paid over three years as a fellowship recipient. She is pursuing a doctorate in molecular, cellular, developmental biology and genetics at the University of Minnesota. Originally from Spain, she studied at United World College Dilijan in Armenia before attending Wartburg.

The fellowship, established by the McElroy Trustees in 1983, is designed to “encourage persons of accomplishment, intelligence, integrity and leadership ability to pursue challenging academic careers.”

After earning her doctorate, Amaro Marquez wants to complete a post-doctoral fellowship at the American Cancer Society and pursue a career in pediatric cancer research.

Stamp club meets Wednesday in CF

CEDAR FALLS — The next Cedar Valley Stamp Club meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St. next to the Cedar Falls library.

The program will be “Event Covers.” The meeting is open to visitors.

Fire Rescue sets open house

WATERLOO — Waterloo Fire Rescue would like to invite residents of Waterloo and surrounding communities to attend a family friendly fire station open house in celebration of EMS Week 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Station One, 425 E. Third St.

Attendees will be able to tour fire headquarters and browse the fire trucks, ambulance, and other emergency vehicles on display. They will be able to interact with fire rescue personnel and learn about several life-saving interventions, skills, and equipment used daily by paramedics and EMTs through demonstrations, hands-on interaction, and question/answer sessions.

Attendees can also enjoy free lemonade, hot dogs, and cookies made possible by generous donations from Hy-Vee and Fareway of Waterloo.

