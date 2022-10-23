Met briefs

Columbus seeks athlete nominees

WATERLOO — Columbus Catholic High School is seeking alumni nominations for its Athletic Hall of Fame.

Each year, Columbus honors individuals and teams that have impacted Sailor athletics. Induction into the Hall of Fame is merited by excellence in athletics, coaching, or support of Sailor athletics.

In addition to excellence in their field, nominees should exemplify the four pillars of the Cedar Valley Catholic Schools: Faith, discipline, knowledge and service. Nomination categories include one team sport, one female and one male athlete, and one coach. Nominees for the male and female athlete awards must have graduated from Columbus prior to 2017. Nominations are welcome from the public for alumni Sailors who are deserving of this award.

Nomination deadline for the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame is Tuesday.

Submit nominations online at docs.google.com/forms/d/1EojoVP5HIrSrhjlefwvs3xhDUO7wsvT_Fgisd0RpWTk/edit.

Local groups seek volunteers

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:

The Red Cross is looking for someone who knows their way around Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn to help manage its social media accounts.

Ronald McDonald House Charities is looking for people to step in and be the smiling face at the front desk of their facilities.

The 415 Walnut Collective is holding a brunch soon to talk with interested volunteers about the future of their historic area and the need for help running operations.

Try Pie is looking for some extra help as the need for pie rises at the holidays. Volunteers can help them by packaging, preparing and prepping the kitchens for the team. No cooking or kitchen experience is required.

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

Haunted greenhouse event planned

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa botanical garden is holding its first haunted greenhouse “The BOOtanical Center of Horrors” from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Participants will experience the “classroom of creepy curiosities” with hands-on activities before being led through the greenhouses at night. Caution is recommended, as there will be flashing lights, uneven pathways, loud noises and disturbing images throughout.

All ages are welcomed. Children 16 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.

Volunteers needed at Salvation Army

WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has opportunities for seasonal volunteers. All of the following events take place at The Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St. Volunteers can sign-up at https://bit.ly/3fWSoii.

Thanskgiving:

10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving meal set-up.

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nov. 24, serving Thanksgiving Day meal (multiple opportunities).

Angel Tree Toy Distribution

4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 13, Christmas food box preparation.

10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14, event set up.

10 a.m. to noon Dec. 15, event set-up, and 1 to 4 p.m., toy “shopping.”

10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 16, toy “shopping.”

8:45 a.m. to noon, 12:45 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 17, toy distribution and cleanup.

Christmas meal

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 22, meal set-up and gift bag preparation.

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Christmas Day meal serving, multiple opportunities.

Red Kettle season runs Nov. 7 through Dec. 24, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Sundays. To select a ring date, time and location, visit RegisterToRing.com.

For more information call (319) 235-9358, email katie.harn@usc.salvationarmy.org or visit www.sawaterloo.org.