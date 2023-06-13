Tour highlights sustainability

The Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition, along with its community partners, will host its free “A Practical Backyard Tour” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

Organizations and homeowners will open up their green spaces to share various sustainable and Earth-friendly practices, and people are welcomed to visit any of the six backyards and green spaces at one’s own pace and in any desired order.

Highlights will be pollinator gardens, composting, rainwater harvesting, edible landscaping, pesticide-free lawncare, community gardens, fruit trees, repurposed garden art, rain gardens, native prairie landscaping, biocells, squash arbors, and much more.

It’s scheduled to happen rain or shine, with an event finale and door prize drawing taking place at SingleSpeed Brewing, 325 Commercial St., Waterloo, at 1:30 p.m.

Locations are set for: Healing Grounds, 214 Highland Blvd., Waterloo; Front Yard Greenscaping, 709 Grand Blvd., Cedar Falls; East High Dream Garden, 214 High St., Waterloo; Northeast Iowa Food Bank Community Garden, 261 Vinton St., Waterloo; Greenbelt Lake Monarch Zone, 900 Martin Rd., Waterloo; Bountiful and Beautiful Biocells Abound, 910 Grand Blvd, Cedar Falls.

Interested participants can pick up a backyard tour brochure at the Waterloo or Cedar Falls libraries, or print one out from the Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition website:

More information can be found at:

Community meal on Wednesday

WATERLOO — Trinity American Lutheran Church, 605 W. Fourth St., will host a free community meal on Wednesday.

Serving is from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Use the South Street entrance to Fellowship Hall.

Shell Rock museum set to open

SHELL ROCK — The Shell Rock Historical Museum will open for the season from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. It will be open on the third Saturday in July, August and September, as well.

There is no admission charge.

The museum has a library filled with old school yearbooks, county and city histories, senior pictures and books for researching, photographs of the town, events and activities, as well as information on Shell Rock history.

The museum is located at 127 E. Adair St.

Humane Society to hold meeting

WATERLOO – The Cedar Bend Humane Society is inviting community members and supporters to its annual meeting. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m. on June 22.

This year’s meeting with provide an opportunity for people to learn about the society’s activities over the past year, understand the impacts of donations, learn about expansion projects and participate in a Q&A session with CBHS’s Executive Director Kristy Gardner and the board of directors.

To register for the meeting, visit bit.ly/CBHSAnnualMeeting23.

Library closed for Juneteenth

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Public Library will be closed on Monday, June 19 for Juneteenth.

The library will reopen with regular hours on June 20 at 9 a.m.