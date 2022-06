Met briefs

UNI offers music

teacher clinics

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is now accepting enrollments for two music education workshops this summer: Audio Engineering for Educators and RockShop! Modern Band Workshop.

Each workshop is designed for teachers to enhance learning and instruction in their music classrooms. One hour of undergraduate or graduate credit is available for each workshop.

Audio Engineering for Educators will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 23-24 with options to attend online and in-person on the UNI campus. RockShop! Modern Band will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 27-28 on the UNI campus.

To learn more about each workshop and to enroll, call (319) 273-7206 or find information online. Visit the UNI Professional Development for Music Educators webpage by going to online.uni.edu and following the appropriate link.

HCC holds digital

marketing camp

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College has partnered with Promineo Tech to offer a 16-week online Digital Marketing Boot Camp with classes beginning June 28.

Marketing jobs are growing 112% faster than the U.S. national average job growth. The boot camp will explore marketing theory, critical thinking skills and practical experience to become competitive in an ever-growing job market. The skills and concepts students will learn are specifically programmed to provide the highest value in the modern marketing world, including branding, digital advertising, organic and paid media, SEO, UX, email, display and conversion tracking.

Boot camp students receive individualized attention to support their goals during the program and through the job search process.There is the opportunity for real-world application and options to personalize projects to best suit every students’ unique goals and skill sets. Students will work hands-on with tools and technologies that support their goals and set them apart within the market.

For more information or to register, go online to hawkeyecollege.edu/digital-boot-camp.

