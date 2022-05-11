Met briefs

Wolf Creek Players set auditions

DYSART — Wolf Creek Players will hold auditions for several skits from “The Carol Burnett Show” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Dysart Library.

Skits are approximately 5 to 15 minutes long. There will be fewer rehearsals to prepare for performances for a traveling troupe that will perform at area town celebrations, care facilities and/or private functions.

Anyone interested in participating but unable to attend an audition can contact Deb Kloster at (319) 404-5412, or email wolfcreekplayer2009@gmail.com.

Dementia Friends event is May 20

WATERLOO – Learn more about dementia, living with the disease and tips for communicating with someone who has dementia at a free Dementia Friends on May 20.

The session is from 10 to 11 a.m. at the YWCA, 425 Lafayette St.

It is sponsored by Dementia Friends, an initiative that is now underway in Iowa, in conjunction with the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging.

To register, contact Christine Zmolek at 319-231-6111.

Avey Grouws Band performs May 20

WATERLOO – Avey Grouws Band returns to the RiverLoop Amphitheatre to kick off the RiverLoop Rhythms concert series May 20.

The performance is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. RiverLoop Rhythms shows are sponsored by Veridian in partnership with Waterloo Center for the Arts.

Avey Grouws Band sound defies labeling, filled with blues roots, rock and soul. Their 2020 debut album, “The Devil May Care,” reached No. 10 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart. Their sophomore album, “Tell Tale Heart,” released last year, was recorded in Nashville with Grammy award winner Casey Wasner. It debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Blues Album chart.

For more information about RiverLoop Rhythms or other upcoming events and programs, visit waterloocenterforthearts.org.

CF Main Street wins awards

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls Community Main Street received multiple awards at the recent annual Main Street Iowa Development Awards celebration in Des Moines.

The Main Street Housing Project Award was awarded to 205 Main St. and the Main Street Placemaking Project Award was awarded to Eagle View Development and the River Place Plaza. In addition, Rick and Melanie Schmidt were honored as the Volunteers of the Year for Community Main Street.

For more information about Main Street Iowa, visit iowaeda.com/downtown-resource-center/, email michael.wagler@iowaeda.com or call 515-348-6184.

Civil War group meets May 19

CEDAR FALLS — Deb Gage of Osage will present the May 19 program at a meeting of the Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls. Entrance is on the upper level.

Gage will portray Dr. Mary E. Walker, one of the first women physicians in the country, graduating from Syracuse Medical College in 1855. At the outbreak of the war, Dr. Walker was denied a commission as an Army surgeon because she was a woman. She served as an unpaid volunteer in various camps and hospitals and eventually was appointed an assistant surgeon. She was captured and held a prisoner of war for four months before being freed in a prisoner exchange. Walker was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1865, becoming the only woman to receive the medal.

Gage has portrayed Dr. Walker for several years, participating in Civil War reenactments and living history events.

Zoom link information will be emailed to members a few days prior to the meeting.

Bike ride raises funds for Ukraine

DECORAH—A recent Ride for Ukraine fundraiser, organized by Luther College students, raised $7,000 for the oncology clinic in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine. Funds will also be given to address current gaps in care for people impacted by war, including the internally displaced.

The 75-mile bike ride from Rochester, Minn., to Decorah was made by a group of Luther students and professors. Organizer was Anita Tamang, whose mother works at the Khmelnytskyi oncology clinic, assisted by Souk Sengsaisouk and their faculty advisor, Maryna Nading, who is from Ukraine.

A GoFundMe page will remain active for several weeks.

Road closure in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, parts of Clay Street and West Third Street will be closed for overhead crane work.

Clay Steet will be closed from 6 to 9 a.m., and West Third Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon.

Street parking on these streets will be affected during these times. Streets will be reopened by noon.

