TAMA -- Meskwaki Indian officials have canceled the Friday afternoon session of the 105th Annual Meskwaki Powwow.
The reason given was "due to circumstances out of our control." This will affect Friday afternoon’s session only.
Friday evening’s Grand Entry will be held at 7 p.m. All other sessions scheduled for today through Sunday will be held as planned.
"We invite you to join us for any or all of the other sessions scheduled. Grand Entry will be held at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Watch while Native American singers and dancers perform traditional songs and dances in their most beautiful regalia. Also enjoy historical exhibits, arts and crafts, food and fun," officials said.
The Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa (A.K.A. the Meskwaki Nation) is the only federally recognized tribe in Iowa. By holding cultural events like the Annual Powwow, we wish to share with others what is truly distinctive about the Meskwaki way of life, while promoting equality and encouraging cultural awareness. We consider the powwow a time of reaffirmation of hope, kinship, and friendship. We invite you to join us.
Originally known as the "Green Corn Dance", the Meskwaki Annual Powwow is a time of celebration historically associated with harvest. It is held on the southernmost portion of the Settlement, adjacent to the Iowa River. Follow the signs from the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel to the powwow grounds, four miles west of Tama.
