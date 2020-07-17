MercyOne to open Evansdale's first physical therapy clinic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

EVANSDALE — MercyOne Northeast Iowa will open the MercyOne Evansdale Physical Therapy, the first physical therapy clinic in the Evansdale community. The clinic is located at 110 Evans Road, Suite 110, and will open to patients Monday.

This clinic will be staffed by Brandi Cox, a physical therapist who has worked with patients in Waterloo for three years. Cox works with patients of all ages for orthopedic-related injuries such as neck pain, back pain, post-surgical conditions and musculoskeletal pain and injuries.

She also works with individuals who need to improve their balance and overall strength.

Appointments may be scheduled by calling 272-7200. The physical therapy clinic is located just a few storefronts away from MercyOne Evansdale Family Medicine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0