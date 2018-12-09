+2 
Nicole Erickson

Erickson

Dupaco Community Credit Union is making the following staff announcements: NICOLE ERICKSON was appointed member service representative at the Mullan Avenue location in Waterloo; MERCEDE MILLER was appointed member service representative at the Schukei Road location in Waterloo; and COLLIN OLSON was appointed member service/lending consultant/operations assistant also at the Schukei Road location.

+2 
Mercede Miller

Miller
+2 
Collin Olson

Olson

