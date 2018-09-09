MELODY KERN, ARNP, FNP-C has joined Peoples Community Health Clinic as a family nurse practitioner. Kern earned a bachelor’s degree from Allen College in Waterloo and a master’s degree from Purdue Global University in Cedar Falls. She is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support and Neonatal Resuscitation Program.
