Melanie Dahlhauser

Dahlhauser

MELANIE DAHLHAUSER has joined Dr. Matthew Smith Family Practice as a family nurse practitioner. She graduated in 2015 from Central College with a bachelor's degree in biology and pre-nursing, a BS degree in nursing in 2015 and a MS in nursing in 2018 with a major in family nurse practitioner, both from Allen College. She has been a registered nurse at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital since 2015.

