NBC canceled “Megyn Kelly Today” in the aftermath of the host’s controversial defense of wearing blackface on Halloween, according to a report.
Several outlets, including The Daily Mail, NPR and People magazine, are reporting Kelly is exiting NBC.
“They’re contacting the staff and reassigning everyone today. Everyone’s being told that they still have a home here, but it won’t be on Megyn’s show,” an insider told People magazine. “They haven’t made an official announcement about the show, but everyone knows what it means when they’re being moved somewhere else. The show is clearly over.”
Kelly was absent from the show Thursday, with NBC airing a repeat. The official Twitter and Facebook accounts for Kelly’s show, which typically share multiple posts daily, have not shared a new post since Wednesday morning.
Kelly, who joined the network last year following her tenure with Fox News, issued a pair of apologies after her blackface comments on Tuesday’s episode of “Megyn Kelly Today” drew criticism, first in an email to her colleagues, then on-air during Wednesday’s episode.
“I was wrong and I am sorry. One of the great parts of sitting in this chair each day is getting to discuss different points of view,” Kelly said on Wednesday’s episode. “Sometimes I talk and sometimes I listen and yesterday, I learned. I learned that given the history of blackface being used in awful ways by racists in this country it is not okay for that to be part of any costume, Halloween or otherwise.”
She also held a discussion about race and sensitivity with commentators Roland Martin and Amy Holmes during Wednesday’s show.
Kelly, 47, in recent days also fired her agent with Creative Artists Agency, according to NBC News.
The host had been slated to air a segment about “House of Cards” featuring actor Michael Kelly and showrunners, but they backed out of appearing.
