Medicaid testimony encourages oversight leaders

“We’ve heard a number of concerns from service providers and constituents about prior authorizations,” Hanusa said. “Prior authorizations comes up most frequently, and I’m pleased to hear the department and the (private managers) are working to streamline that process.”

For example, Randol said, in some cases the managers were approving more than 90 percent of the requests for prior authorization.

“So we asked why have them? Are they necessary?” he asked.

Randol doubts the prior authorization requirement will decrease sharply because Amerigroup already has removed more than 600 authorization codes.

He also addressed Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision in January to withhold $44 million from Iowa Total Care due to issues related to incorrect payments to medical providers and the insurance company’s record keeping. Iowa Total Care is one of the companies paid by the state to administer health coverage to thousands of Iowans under the Medicaid managed-care program.

The company was required to reprocess at least 75 percent of 900,000 claims and make system changes in order to be paid, Randol said.