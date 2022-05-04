McDonald’s
The friends were out catfishing when they came across the vehicle. They fear the man could have gotten hypothermia, or perished if his vehicle had reached the well-known Sans Souci Island wing dam.
The teacher was accused of making repeated inappropriate comments to a parent about one of her students at an off-campus event. Numerous witnesses heard the comments.
Travis Fleshner, recently hired to lead Aplington-Parkersburg Schools, received written reprimand from Board of Educational Examiners for his handling of probe.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun inside a store two weeks ago.
WATERLOO – Federal marshals worked with local law enforcement to round up fugitives as part of a crime reduction initiative in recent weeks.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
The position of police chief for the City of Vancouver pays between $178,116 and $231,624 depending on qualifications and experience
The 14-year-old boy accused of murdering Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls made statements "that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get-go," a prosecutor said.
INDEPENDENCE — An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up the Independence Walmart and blow up the store.
CEDAR FALLS — Carter Guse slipped into the chair, arranged his headphones and grabbed a Taylor six-string acoustic-electric guitar, settled th…