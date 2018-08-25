Today at 9 a.m.
Ride is FREE, arrive early to register
Cedar Falls City Hall (front, north of farmers market)
The Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau is celebrating their 30th anniversary! Every month this year we’ve offered an activity or event. In August, we celebrate with the first Mayor’s Entre-Tourism Bike Ride!
The Mayor’s Ride will leave from city hall in Cedar Falls at 9 a.m. In keeping with our 30s theme, the ride will be 30 kilometers (actually, about 20 miles). This trail and road-ride will visit just a few of our local entrepreneurs, hence the “entre” in the ride’s title.
Many successful entrepreneurs make the Cedar Valley their home and it’s our plan to make this an annual ride so we can highlight more businesses.
This year, we’ll ride to the Mill Race in the Cedar Falls Downtown District, Black Hawk Aronia Berry Farms and Evergreen Massage Therapy located north of Cedar Falls, Barn Happy on the west edge of Cedar Falls and then to the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa. The ride will then return to city hall. Route details are being ironed out and we’ll update you on more details soon!
Local food truck, Kubo (Filipino American Cuisine), and local enterprise, Try Pie, will be on hand at the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center so you can meet them and purchase lunch or a tasty treat. Rooty, the Cedar Falls Food Co-op mascot will also be visiting! Ride will return to city hall after visiting the center.
ALL riders MUST wear a HELMET. Because of the distance, the ride may not be suitable for kids unless they're in a bike trailer. There will be a leader and sweeper for the ride.
