Matthew Walters

Walters

MATTHEW WALTERS has joined DISTek Integration as controller. He previously was a a senior analyst at Prairie Capital Advisors in Cedar Rapids and a financial analyst at Integrated DNA Technologies in Coralville. He has a BA in accounting and finance and is a certified public accountant.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments