+2 
Matthew Evans and Morgan Siebel

Matthew Evans, left, and Morgan Siebel

MATTHEW EVANS and MORGAN SIEBEL have been promoted at CBE Companies. Evans has been promoted to Command Center administrator. He has been with CBE since 2014. Siebel has been promoted to financial analyst II. She has been with CBE since 2013 and has a BA degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa.

