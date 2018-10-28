MATTHEW EVANS and MORGAN SIEBEL have been promoted at CBE Companies. Evans has been promoted to Command Center administrator. He has been with CBE since 2014. Siebel has been promoted to financial analyst II. She has been with CBE since 2013 and has a BA degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.