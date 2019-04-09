AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy feels as prepared as ever for the Masters.
He is spending more time with his nose in a book than with his hands on a putter. "The Greatest Salesman in the World" by Og Mandino is among the best books he has read in the last year. He has been working with Brad Faxon on his putting, but their best sessions take place over a cup of coffee.
His morning routine goes beyond stretching. There is juggling — yes, juggling — meditation and mind training.
"I was watching the Women's Amateur over the weekend and I saw a few women on the range juggling, so it's catching on," McIlroy said Tuesday. "How many balls can I juggle? Just three. I'm a rookie."
It's all geared toward becoming a complete person.
And whether it makes him a complete player by capturing the only major he has yet to win, well, that would be a bonus.
McIlroy is in the early stages of this process, and it's hard to argue with the results, even if results don't drive him like they once did. He has yet to finish out of the top 10 in his seven tournaments this year, which includes a victory at The Players Championship, the next best thing to a major.
But that green jacket is a powerful pull on the mind, and McIlroy has reason to believe he can fit comfortably into one.
He famously lost a four-shot lead with an 80 in the final round in 2011 but, even at age 21, showed enough resolve and enormous talent to win the U.S. Open in the very next major. He played in the final group on Saturday in 2016 with Jordan Spieth until falling back with a 77. He played in the final group Sunday last year with Patrick Reed, three shots behind, and fell out of the mix before reaching the back nine.
"I know I've played well enough and I've shot enough good scores around here over the years that if I can put my best effort forward, I'm going to have a good chance to do well here," McIlroy said. "But it's definitely different. My mind set is a little different in terms of ... I'm still practicing. I'm still getting better. I'm not getting ahead of myself, not thinking about the tee shot on Thursday or thinking about what is to come this week.
"I would dearly love to win this tournament one day," he said. "If it doesn't happen this week, that's totally fine, I'll come back next year and have another crack at it. But I'm happy with where everything is — body, mind, game."
The curtain raises Thursday with a host of players capable of getting in McIlroy's way of joining golf's most elite club. Only five other players have captured the career Grand Slam — Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
This is McIlroy's fifth crack at the Masters with a Grand Slam at stake. In the modern era of the Grand Slam that dates to 1960, no one went more than three years between the third and final leg.
In an interview at the Match Play, he was asked if he was spending more time on his golf or on his attitude.
"Life," he said. "I hit balls once last week. That was it. So much of this game is mental. It's taken me a while to get to this point, but the proof is there of what I've been doing, the way I've been playing, how I've been approaching the game."
BIG TICKET: Tiger Woods won't be the only big winner if he finishes on top of the leaderboard at the Masters.
A bettor in Las Vegas will pocket nearly $1.2 million if Woods wins the Masters for the first time since 2005.
The unidentified gambler placed an $85,000 wager on Woods on Tuesday to win the Masters. The bet was made at 14-1 odds, meaning the bettor will walk away with $1,190,000 if Woods wins.
Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite for the Masters, listed as a 7-1 pick at William Hill. Dustin Johnson is at 10-1, followed by Woods and Justin Rose.
The longest odds in the field? Bettors can win $20,000 on a $10 bet if Viktor Hovland somehow wins the green jacket. Hovland, a Norwegian amateur who plays at Oklahoma State, is listed at 2,000-1.
SIGN HERE, PLEASE: The story of Brooks Koepka coming to the Masters as a kid and failing to get an autograph from Phil Mickelson in the parking lot at Augusta National has turned into a running joke. He first told Mickelson the story when they played a practice round together at the 2014 British Open.
"I was like, 'Listen, man, you stiffed me, and I really didn't like you for a long time,'" Koepka said Tuesday, calling himself "probably the only kid Phil's ever turned down."
"And he told me years later," Koepka added, "I shouldn't have been in the parking lot, so fair enough."
