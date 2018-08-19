Legendary mandolinist Mike Compton hails from Nashville and is renowned in the world of mandolins & bluegrass. He will join forces with the progressive bluegrass band Milltown for a Sunday afternoon show in Garrison from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Farmers Mercantile Hall, 100 W. Main St., Garrison.
Mandolin Magazine calls Mike Compton a player with "a worldwide reputation as one of the modern masters of bluegrass mandolin... one of the most recognizable and respected mandolin voices anywhere."
Bluegrass Today writes "go see Mike Compton's solo show and prepare to be gobsmacked. There are powerful people in every walk of life. Mike Compton is the General George Patton of the mandolin. Breathtaking is the only word."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyFC7PZ6jiI (Mike Compton)
Milltown is a progressive bluegrass band with traditional roots. The band hails from the Quad-Cities area. They perform a mix of originals, bluegrass and old-time tunes, with occasional forays in other directions that make their show unique and high energy. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXcHXrA83Bs (Milltown)
Milltown is hosting Mike Compton for some music in the Quad-Cities and we are delighted to be able to have them do a show in Garrison.
Refreshments by the Garrison Library.
Hope to see you there. Spread the word!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.