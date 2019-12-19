Mason Richman
- Offensive line
- 6-6, 260, freshman
- Leawood, Kan. (Blue Valley HS)
Earned first-team all-state honors as a senior . . . first-team all-conference and named to Elite 81 . . . finalist for Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year . . . second-team all-conference as a junior . . . team captain as a senior . . . recorded 48 tackles in nine games as a senior, with 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and 12 pressures . . . also recorded five blocked kicks and recorded one safety . . . also lettered in basketball.
