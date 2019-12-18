Mason Chambers

Mason Chambers

Mason Chambers

Safety

6-foot, 190 pounds

Schertz, Tex (Samuel Clemens)

Rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Chambers had 18 offers to choose from including Army and Navy. Chambers was a first-team unanimous all-district Class 6A selection.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments