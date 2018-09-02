VGM Group’s HOMELINK division has added four new associates. MARY HOFFMAN is a patient care coordinator. She is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa. SHONDRI SCHATZ and JAIMIE HOPPE are a patient care coordinators. Hoppe previously worked for BioLife Plasma Service. PAUL TEXLEY has joined HOMELINK as a developer.
