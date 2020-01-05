(1943-2020)
WATERLOO — Mary Ellen Muldoon, 76 of Fairbank, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Jan. 2, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born March 22, 1943, in Waterloo, daughter of George and Essie Nelson Addison. She married Patrick Muldoon on Jan. 14, 1967, in Cedar Falls.
Mary Ellen graduated from Dinsdale High School in 1961 where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. She attended Gates Business College and worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for her husband’s business, retiring in 2017 due to her health.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Kelly (John) Armon of Cedar Rapids; two sons, Patrick Jr. (Jen) of Chandler, Ariz., and Corey (Christine) of West Branch; a stepson, Shawn of Coralville; four grandchildren, Riley, Kelsey, Aidan and Chloe; and two sisters, Betty Jean Klotz of Higby Mo., and Viola Johnson of Alpharetta, Ga.
Preceded in death by: twin brothers, Tom and Rich, and brother George Addison Jr.; and two brothers-in-law, Bob Johnson and Lowell Klotz.
Private family services: will be at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial in Buckingham Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Mary enjoyed fishing with her husband, spending weekends at their summer home in Prairie du Chien and get-togethers with their children and grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by her family, including her two dogs Max and Lucy.
