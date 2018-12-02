Mark Klinehart

Klinehart

MARK KLINEHART has joined the Waterloo location of TCF Equipment Finance as a customer service representative. He previously was a commercial relationship assistant at Regions Bank. Klinehart graduated from the University of Northern Iowa where he majored in political science/business management.

