March offers 19th Amendment-related activities

CEDAR FALLS — Cities across Iowa, including Cedar Falls and Waterloo, are planning to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

More than 100 different 19th Amendment-related statewide activities are already posted for the first six months of 2020.

Iowa was the 10th state to ratify the 19th Amendment on July 2, 1919, and Tennessee delivered the 36th state ratification on Aug. 18, 1920. Charles City native Carrie Chapman Catt, president of the National American Women Suffrage Association, stood at the side of President Woodrow Wilson on Aug. 26, 1920, as he signed into law the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution giving women the right to vote.

The 72-year-long (1848-1920) case for equal voice for women was won at enormous cost and sacrifice by women and men from Iowa and the nation. Over those years, arrests, beatings, imprisonment and derision followed the suffragists who ceaselessly advocated the cause.

For more information, go to https://19th-Amendment-Centennial.org.

